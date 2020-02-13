Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.50. 12,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Arvinas has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $54.95.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

