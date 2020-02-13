Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98 to $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.14 billion to $4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.98-1.10 EPS.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,401,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

