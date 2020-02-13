Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.65

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and traded as low as $16.00. Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 97,527 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.