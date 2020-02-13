Apex (CPX) Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Apex has a market cap of $1.04 million and $38,081.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,644,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

