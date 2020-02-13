Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 850 ($11.18). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 898.21 ($11.82).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 868.60 ($11.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 905.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

