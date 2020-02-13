Analysts Set America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target at $108.31

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $6,419,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $3,484,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $2,281,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.52. 1,433,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

