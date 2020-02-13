Analysts Expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after buying an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,522,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 536,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after buying an additional 73,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $125.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,513. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. Twilio has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

