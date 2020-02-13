Analysts Expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is $0.25. Regenxbio reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regenxbio.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of RGNX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 224,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,490. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.83. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Regenxbio news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

