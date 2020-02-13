Analysts Expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $37.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the highest is $38.00 million. IMPINJ reported sales of $34.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $149.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $172.89 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $175.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMPINJ.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in IMPINJ by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 82,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 198.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 294,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,052. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.41. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

