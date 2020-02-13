Analysts Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,246. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

