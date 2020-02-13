Analysts Anticipate InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.11). InVitae reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InVitae.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 3,321,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,058. InVitae has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in InVitae by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,454 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in InVitae by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,337 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in InVitae by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in InVitae by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InVitae by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 736,287 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

