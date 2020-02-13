Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 44.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after acquiring an additional 948,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 378,279 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ameren by 287.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 329,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 404,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 316,726 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

