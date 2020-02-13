Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Allied Healthcare Products stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 281,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,383. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.35. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 4.64%.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

