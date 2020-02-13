All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.38 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $24.43 and $51.55. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $358,078.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

