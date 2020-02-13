Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Alkermes updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.25-0.43 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.25 to $0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Alkermes has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

