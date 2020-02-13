AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIQUY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 59,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,258. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.