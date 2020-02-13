Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 663,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.44% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $66,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 784,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,744. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.