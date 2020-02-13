ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,735,000 after acquiring an additional 745,308 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after buying an additional 267,962 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 145,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.33. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.