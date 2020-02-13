8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 612,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in 8X8 by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

