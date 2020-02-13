8,317 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,246. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

