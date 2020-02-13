5G Networks (ASX:5GN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), approximately 1,190,682 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

About 5G Networks (ASX:5GN)

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

