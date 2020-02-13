5,939 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,428 in the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,031. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.