562 Shares in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 483,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 36,751 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 128.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 60,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,318. US Ecology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

