$51.94 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $51.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the highest is $53.35 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $52.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $192.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.38 million to $199.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $228.70 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $229.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SB. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

NYSE SB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 274,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,397. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $128.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

