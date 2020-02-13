500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.63

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $6.35. 500.com shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 27,424 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get 500.com alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.68.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 919.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBAI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 500.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 500.com by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 500.com during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 500.com by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 500.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.