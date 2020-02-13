4,484 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,151.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,300,496 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,633 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

