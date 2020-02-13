3,275 Shares in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 280,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,650. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

