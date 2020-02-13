$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 million. XOMA posted sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $21.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 million, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOMA during the third quarter valued at $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in XOMA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

