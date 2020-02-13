2,551 Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

DOV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

