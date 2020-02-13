$1.43 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP remained flat at $$146.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,201,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.