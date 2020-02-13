$0.28 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Nomura lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $750,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.43. 3,719,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

