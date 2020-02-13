-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNFR shares. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Conifer news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 13,673 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 28,344 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $111,108.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNFR stock remained flat at $$3.86 on Monday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

