$0.11 EPS Expected for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,578,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $20,321,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,383. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

