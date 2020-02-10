Zacks: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given $37.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

SBSI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $36.59. 62,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.69. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

