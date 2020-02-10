Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given $60.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $60.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,812 shares of company stock valued at $345,464. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. 21,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The company has a market cap of $240.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

