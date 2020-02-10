Zacks: ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.90) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ContraFect an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in ContraFect by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 177,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

