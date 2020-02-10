Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will report sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.07 billion. Sprint posted sales of $8.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year sales of $32.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.65 billion to $32.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.62 billion to $32.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 16,764,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,877,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.26. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sprint by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprint by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

