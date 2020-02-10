Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.43 Million

Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $811.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.76 million and the highest is $812.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $789.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. Plexus has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $582,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,703 shares of company stock worth $3,185,722. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Plexus by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plexus by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Plexus by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

