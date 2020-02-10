Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 184,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,659. The stock has a market cap of $527.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.