Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

ARES traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 404,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.