Zacks: Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.09. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

