Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to post $15.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.98 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $14.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $43.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.42 billion to $43.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.02. 1,987,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.