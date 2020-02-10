Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,338.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price (up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79). Also, insider Iain Wetherall purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,215 ($55.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,082.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,797.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.