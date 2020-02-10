Wings Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $77,425.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

