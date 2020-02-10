WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after buying an additional 135,070 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 137,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in WillScot by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 192,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 227,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,196. WillScot has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

