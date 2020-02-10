US Foods (USFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:USFD opened at $40.51 on Monday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

