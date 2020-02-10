United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post $171.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.91 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $175.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $867.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $876.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $956.82 million, with estimates ranging from $940.92 million to $972.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

