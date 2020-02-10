UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut TUI to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut TUI to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised TUI to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 863.60 ($11.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 921.29. TUI has a one year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.