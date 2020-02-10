Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBER. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,957,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $6,834,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

