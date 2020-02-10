Twitter’s (TWTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $44.50 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $34.50 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.98.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,840 shares of company stock worth $2,759,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

