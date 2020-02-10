Twitter’s (TWTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $44.50 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.
TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $34.50 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.98.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,840 shares of company stock worth $2,759,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.